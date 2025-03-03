PA Sinfonia Director Paul Chou and Guest Conductor Kyle Wernke Discuss the Upcoming Idyllic Concert

Karen El-Chaar discusses the aspects of the upcoming concert from the Pennsylvania Sinfonia Orchestra with Director Paul Chou and Guest Conductor Kyle Wernke of the LU Philharmonic. Chou and Wernke preview the show's performance list and the meaning behind the performance. The event will take place at the First Presbyterian Church in Allentown on Saturday, March 15 at 7:30 PM.

Tickets and information are available the PA Sinfonia's website.

(Original Air-Date: 3/5/2025)