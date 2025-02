Norm Williams welcomes Maryland singer-songwriter Mary Battiata, leader of the alt-country project Mary Battiata and Little Pink, to discusses her music and preview the band's upcoming show at Godfrey Daniels in Bethlehem on Saturday, February 15th at 8:00 PM.

Tickets and information are available at the Godfrey Daniels Webpage.

(Original Air Date: 2/11/2025)