Norm Williams welcomes Mary Battiata, Singer, Songwriter, Leader of the Alt./ Folk/ Country/ Progressive Country Band, Mary Battiata & Little Pink. Mary discusses her music and previews the band's upcoming show where they will be performing live at Godfrey Daniels on Saturday, February 15th at 8:00P.M.

Tickets and information are available at the Godfrey Daniels Webpage.

(Original Air Date: 2/11/2025)