Galactic Travels™ Top 20 Report for December, 2024
WDIY 88.1 FM Galactic Travels™ Top 20 for December, 2024.
Shows #1183R to #1186R; 5-December-2024 to 26-December-2024
Reported in non-ranked, alphanumeric order.
Compiled by Bill Fox.
This report is also available at the Galactic Travels™ website.
The Special Focus for December was Fanger & Schönwälder.
ARTIST - ALBUM TITLE - LABEL
=========================================
Cosmic Ground - Cosmic Ground 5 - Studio Fleisch
DASK - Insecta - SynGate/Wave
Edith Alonso - Khôra - Truthtable
Fanger & Schönwälder - Analog Overdose 5 - Manikin
Fanger & Schönwälder - Analog Overdose in the Applebaum Nebula - Ricochet Dream
Fanger & Schönwälder - Earshot - Manikin
Fanger & Schönwälder - Stromschlag - Manikin
Forrest Fang - Ancient Machines - Projekt
George Wallace - The Exquisite Now - AirBorn
Imaginary Landscape - Nothing Left Behind - SynGate/ Luna
Jim Ottaway - Beautiful Desolation - none) (Angels & Demons
Kelly David - Meditation in Green - Spotted Peccary
Marconi Union - Dead Air - Just Music
Michael Brückner - Astronauts Vol. 2 - Aural Films
Michael Brückner - The Undercurrent - SynGate/Wave
Michael Peters and Fabio Anile - Presence - Audiobulb
Rudy Adrian - Woodlands - Spotted Peccary
Sam Rosenthal with Nick Shadow and Steve Roach - The Gesture of History - Projekt
Syndromeda - Close to the Core - SynGate
Tapes and Topographies - Ubiquitous Clouds - Simulacra