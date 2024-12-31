Galactic Travels™ Top 20 Report for December, 2024

WDIY 88.1 FM Galactic Travels™ Top 20 for December, 2024.

Shows #1183R to #1186R; 5-December-2024 to 26-December-2024

Reported in non-ranked, alphanumeric order.

Compiled by Bill Fox.

The Special Focus for December was Fanger & Schönwälder.

ARTIST - ALBUM TITLE - LABEL

=========================================

Cosmic Ground - Cosmic Ground 5 - Studio Fleisch

DASK - Insecta - SynGate/Wave

Edith Alonso - Khôra - Truthtable

Fanger & Schönwälder - Analog Overdose 5 - Manikin

Fanger & Schönwälder - Analog Overdose in the Applebaum Nebula - Ricochet Dream

Fanger & Schönwälder - Earshot - Manikin

Fanger & Schönwälder - Stromschlag - Manikin

Forrest Fang - Ancient Machines - Projekt

George Wallace - The Exquisite Now - AirBorn

Imaginary Landscape - Nothing Left Behind - SynGate/ Luna

Jim Ottaway - Beautiful Desolation - none) (Angels & Demons

Kelly David - Meditation in Green - Spotted Peccary

Marconi Union - Dead Air - Just Music

Michael Brückner - Astronauts Vol. 2 - Aural Films

Michael Brückner - The Undercurrent - SynGate/Wave

Michael Peters and Fabio Anile - Presence - Audiobulb

Rudy Adrian - Woodlands - Spotted Peccary

Sam Rosenthal with Nick Shadow and Steve Roach - The Gesture of History - Projekt

Syndromeda - Close to the Core - SynGate

Tapes and Topographies - Ubiquitous Clouds - Simulacra

