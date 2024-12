Lehigh Valley singer-songwriters Alex Radus and George Hrab, a.k.a. The Christmas Sweaters, join WDIY's Bill Dautremont-Smith to premiere tracks off of their new album, Live in Bethlehem.

The album release concert for Live in Bethlehem is sponsored by WDIY and will be take place at the Ice House in Bethlehem on Thursday, December 19th at 7:30 PM. Tickets and information are available at the event page.

(Original air-date: 12/17/2024)