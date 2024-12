Lehigh Valley singer-songwriters Alex Radus and George Hrab, aka The Christmas Sweaters, commandeer WDIY's studio to play some of their favorite holiday music.

They also talk about their upcoming album release concert at the Ice House in Bethlehem on Thursday, December 19th, presented by WDIY. Tickets and information is available at the event page.

Full songs included in the broadcast can be streamed below.

(Original air-date: 12/9/2024)