LVHN Takes Dental Service On the Road | WDIY Local News

Lehigh Valley Reilly Children’s Hospital at Lehigh Valley Health Network is stepping up children’s dental care with a mobile van – fondly called “Miles of Smiles.”

Bringing dental services right to children by visiting the schools they attend; the service is for any child up to age 18 but is primarily concentrated at the elementary level.

Miles of Smiles will visit schools that have identified a gap in dental care and will expand their scope as the program progresses.

The new van, Miles 2.0, is a second-generation effort made possible through a $500,000 grant from Capital Blue Cross. Miles 1.0 had to be discontinued at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

One dentist and a hygienist will work in two fully operational rooms inside the van. They will do fillings, extractions, cleanings, sealants, fluoride treatments and oral health education.

Schools are chosen based the degree of need in the district. Parents and children are notified through flyers sent through the school, which include consents for parents to sign. Parents make the appointments, and the children are seen during their school day.

Pennsylvania mandates screenings for children in kindergarten, first, third and seventh grades.

The dental team has been doing dental screenings in Allentown and Bethlehem as well as in the northern Pennsylvania counties. They identify children who need follow-up care and refer them to a dental office. In some cases, the van can be used for those follow ups.