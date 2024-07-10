© 2024
A Celebration of Being Fully Alive: A Sneak Peek at Monika Ryan's New Album

WDIY | By Arnie Lichten
Published July 10, 2024 at 10:38 AM EDT

Arnie Lichten is joined live in the studio by jazz-influenced New Jersey singer and composer Monika Ryan to talk about her new album 'Alive,' coming out July 12. Monika shares inspiration for and the meaning behind the album, and gives an in-studio performance of 'The Beauty All Around' and 'I Would Like to Know.'

Monika also discusses her singles 'In This Moment Forever' and 'Can You Slip Away.'

(Original air-date: 7/1/24)
Arnie Lichten
Arnie Lichten started his radio career at WJRH, Lafayette College’s student radio station, in 1968. After graduation, he spent some time at WRNW in Briarcliff Manor, NY. Moving back to the Lehigh Valley, he began as a community host at WMUH. Finally, he came to WDIY, where he hosted Jazz Junction on Friday nights, before becoming the Monday afternoon host of The Blend in January of 2014.
