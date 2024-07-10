A Celebration of Being Fully Alive: A Sneak Peek at Monika Ryan's New Album

Arnie Lichten is joined live in the studio by jazz-influenced New Jersey singer and composer Monika Ryan to talk about her new album 'Alive,' coming out July 12. Monika shares inspiration for and the meaning behind the album, and gives an in-studio performance of 'The Beauty All Around' and 'I Would Like to Know.'

Monika also discusses her singles 'In This Moment Forever' and 'Can You Slip Away.'

(Original air-date: 7/1/24)