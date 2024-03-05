Galactic Travels™ Top 20 Report for February, 2024
WDIY 88.1 FM Galactic Travels™ Top 20 for February, 2024.
Shows #1396 to #1400; 1-February-2024 to 29-February-2024
Reported in non-ranked, alphanumeric order.
Compiled by Bill Fox.
The Special Focus for February was Mathias Grassow.
ARTIST - ALBUM TITLE - LABEL
==========================
B. Ashra - Dark Moments - Klangwirkstoff
Breiling and Brückner - Puuro Ja Silta - SynGate
Chronotope Project - Chronology - Spotted Peccary Music
Fringo Chills - ...In Far Lands - SynGate
Gydja - þjðáar Fnæstu Eitri - Winter-Light
Hollan Holmes - Sacred Places - Spotted Peccary Music
Jim Ottaway - Infinite Universes - none
Lambert - Bon Courage - Spheric Music
Mathias Grassow - Ambience - none
Mathias Grassow - In Search of Sanity - none
Mathias Grassow - Lanzarote Spirits - none
Mathias Grassow - Namakar - none
Mathias Grassow - Psychic Dome - none
Mindheal - Sounds of Dystopia - none
Mutagénèse - Voices - SynGate
Sam Rosenthal and vidnaObmana - Terrace of Memories [remastered] - Projekt
Steve Roach - The Desert Winds of Change - Timeroom Editions
Swartz et - Leviathan II - Utter East
Talst - Celestial Displacement - Winter-Light
Volker Lankow - Chilling Landscape - Iapetus Music