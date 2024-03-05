Galactic Travels™ Top 20 Report for February, 2024

WDIY 88.1 FM Galactic Travels™ Top 20 for February, 2024.

Shows #1396 to #1400; 1-February-2024 to 29-February-2024

Reported in non-ranked, alphanumeric order.

Compiled by Bill Fox.

The Special Focus for February was Mathias Grassow.

ARTIST - ALBUM TITLE - LABEL

==========================

B. Ashra - Dark Moments - Klangwirkstoff

Breiling and Brückner - Puuro Ja Silta - SynGate

Chronotope Project - Chronology - Spotted Peccary Music

Fringo Chills - ...In Far Lands - SynGate

Gydja - þjðáar Fnæstu Eitri - Winter-Light

Hollan Holmes - Sacred Places - Spotted Peccary Music

Jim Ottaway - Infinite Universes - none

Lambert - Bon Courage - Spheric Music

Mathias Grassow - Ambience - none

Mathias Grassow - In Search of Sanity - none

Mathias Grassow - Lanzarote Spirits - none

Mathias Grassow - Namakar - none

Mathias Grassow - Psychic Dome - none

Mindheal - Sounds of Dystopia - none

Mutagénèse - Voices - SynGate

Sam Rosenthal and vidnaObmana - Terrace of Memories [remastered] - Projekt

Steve Roach - The Desert Winds of Change - Timeroom Editions

Swartz et - Leviathan II - Utter East

Talst - Celestial Displacement - Winter-Light

Volker Lankow - Chilling Landscape - Iapetus Music