Preparing For President Biden's Allentown Visit | WDIY Local News

The Lehigh Valley is preparing for a visit by U.S. President Joe Biden this Friday.

State Representative Josh Siegel shared his thoughts on the upcoming visit in a press release, where he said he looks forward to welcoming the President.

Biden plans to highlight his administration’s economic accomplishments and future goals during his visit to the Allentown area. Representative Siegel believes the Lehigh Valley is the perfect place for him to do so, considering the region’s “economic success story” which has been used as an example of “how to revitalize communities and create opportunity” by the entire Commonwealth.

It makes even more sense that President Biden would choose the Lehigh Valley as a stop on his trip as work ramps up for the upcoming election. Biden is seeking re-election, likely against former President Donald Trump who looks to be in the lead for the Republican nomination.

Biden visited Blue Bell, Pennsylvania, in Montgomery County last week to kick off his campaign. There, he talked about preserving democracy, comparing the Revolutionary War and the fight for American independence to the fight against his likely-opponent Donald Trump for the presidency this year.

Pennsylvania will be a key swing state in this year’s election, crucial for a win for either side.

Representative Siegel’s statement went on to further highlight the area’s industrial past and present, stating that America is in a “manufacturing renaissance” that is happening heavily right here in the Lehigh Valley. He listed innovative semiconductor firms and high-tech companies as examples of the region’s contribution to the very best in American commerce.

President Biden is set to arrive at Lehigh Valley International Airport on Friday. He plans to highlight Bidenomics and how his Investing in America agenda has created a small business boom, created good-paying jobs, strengthened local economies, and lowered costs for working-class families.

More details on the president’s visit will be released closer to his arrival.