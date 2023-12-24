Santa's Team Cleared For Takeoff | WDIY Local News

Governor Josh Shapiro, Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding, and Pennsylvania State Veterinarian Dr. Alex Hamberg joined Santa Claus and his team of reindeer in Hershey this week.

At the ceremony, they announced that Saint Nick’s team of reindeer received a clean bill of health and are cleared for special deliveries across the state this Sunday night.

“Today we’re pleased to announce to all the little boys and girls of the state of Pennsylvania, that Santa’s team of reindeer are cleared for travel on Christmas Eve to all the counties of Pennsylvania.”

The team of nine reindeer received a Certificate of Veterinary Inspection, a very unique approval that’s managed by the State Veterinarian.

Part of the job of the State Veterinarian is to make sure animals are healthy before moving across state lines.

Dr. Alex Hamberg explained, “As veterinarians, it’s part of our job to take care of animals, and most people think of things like dogs and cats, but veterinarians take care of all sorts of animals, like cattle and pigs and chickens and horses, and even reindeer. So in order to get a Certificate of Veterinary Inspection, these reindeer needed to be inspected to make sure that their fur is clean so it can keep them nice and warm in flight, to make sure that their heart and lungs are in good working order, and their limbs are strong and healthy and free of injury, and make sure their eyes are clear and ready to see what’s ahead so they can pull Santa’s sleigh safely.”

Governor Shapiro welcomed this magical time of year, highlighting the ways it brings people together. He also emphasized that it’s a time to remember people like state veterinarians who serve our communities every day and spend this time of year making sure Santa can make it safely across the state.