Galactic Travels™ Top 20 Report for September, 2023

Shows #1375 to #1378; 7-September-2023 to 28-September-2023. Reported in non-ranked, alphanumeric order. Compiled by Bill Fox.



The Special Focus for September was Sverre Knut Johansen. ARTIST - ALBUM TITLE - LABEL ========================================= Al Gromer Khan - Trance - Zustand

Bernhard Wöstheinrich - Live in Middletown 2023 First Set - Iapetus Music

Breiling & Brückner - Puuro Ja Silta - SynGate/Wave

Craig Padilla - Discovery of Meaning - Spotted Peccary Music

Dirk Serries - Fluctuation of Being - Midira

ElectronicDeathBlackDogs - Hinterland - Winter-Light

Ian Boddy - Modulations III - DiN

Jim Ottaway - Infinite Universes - none

Lambert - Bon Courage - Spheric Music

Pulse Mandala and Distant Fires Burning - R Abacus Lndr - Audiobulb

RNGMNN - False Dawn: Falsified - Winter-Light

Rudy Adrian - A Walk in the Shadow Garden - Spotted Peccary Music

Stars of the Lid - The Tired Sounds of Stars of the Lid - Kranky

Sverre Knut Johansen - Dreams Beyond - Spotted Peccary Music

Sverre Knut Johansen - Earth from Above - Spotted Peccary Music

Sverre Knut Johansen - Secret Space Program - Spotted Peccary Music

Sverre Knut Johansen and Robert Rich - Precambrian - Spotted Peccary Music

Syndromeda - Inside the Mental Hospital - SynGate

Thaneco - Structures on Mars - SynGate

Volker Lankow - State of Unconsciousness - Iapetus Music

