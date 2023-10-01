© 2023
Galactic Travels™ Top 20 Report for September, 2023

WDIY | By Bill Fox
Published October 1, 2023 at 11:21 PM EDT
Shows #1375 to #1378; 7-September-2023 to 28-September-2023. Reported in non-ranked, alphanumeric order. Compiled by Bill Fox.

The Special Focus for September was Sverre Knut Johansen.

ARTIST - ALBUM TITLE - LABEL

Al Gromer Khan - Trance - Zustand
Bernhard Wöstheinrich - Live in Middletown 2023 First Set - Iapetus Music
Breiling & Brückner - Puuro Ja Silta - SynGate/Wave
Craig Padilla - Discovery of Meaning - Spotted Peccary Music
Dirk Serries - Fluctuation of Being - Midira
ElectronicDeathBlackDogs - Hinterland - Winter-Light
Ian Boddy - Modulations III - DiN
Jim Ottaway - Infinite Universes - none
Lambert - Bon Courage - Spheric Music
Pulse Mandala and Distant Fires Burning - R Abacus Lndr - Audiobulb
RNGMNN - False Dawn: Falsified - Winter-Light
Rudy Adrian - A Walk in the Shadow Garden - Spotted Peccary Music
Stars of the Lid - The Tired Sounds of Stars of the Lid - Kranky
Sverre Knut Johansen - Dreams Beyond - Spotted Peccary Music
Sverre Knut Johansen - Earth from Above - Spotted Peccary Music
Sverre Knut Johansen - Secret Space Program - Spotted Peccary Music
Sverre Knut Johansen and Robert Rich - Precambrian - Spotted Peccary Music
Syndromeda - Inside the Mental Hospital - SynGate
Thaneco - Structures on Mars - SynGate
Volker Lankow - State of Unconsciousness - Iapetus Music
                    Bill Fox is one of the most influential people in the international electronic music community. A tireless promoter of the genre in the northeastern United States, he hosts radio broadcasts of electronic music on two radio stations, both of which can also be heard streaming on the Internet. He has hosted Galactic Travels on WDIY continuously since January 23, 1997. Bill runs the Soundscapes Concert Series to present EM to the Lehigh Valley in eastern Pennsylvania. A multi-instrumentalist who is equally at home on guitar, bass, saxophone, and synthesizers, he has lent his talents to the Ricochet Gathering albums as well as to a collaboration with world-famous space musician vidnaObmana. Bill plays in Twyndyllyngs, known for their weekly internet concerts on electro-music radio. He is a veteran of the electro-music, Different Skies, and Ricochet Gathering events. Then there are the other genres of music that interest Bill. But that's another story.
                
            


            

                
                    
