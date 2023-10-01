Galactic Travels™ Top 20 Report for September, 2023
Shows #1375 to #1378; 7-September-2023 to 28-September-2023. Reported in non-ranked, alphanumeric order. Compiled by Bill Fox.
The Special Focus for September was Sverre Knut Johansen. ARTIST - ALBUM TITLE - LABEL ========================================= Al Gromer Khan - Trance - Zustand
Bernhard Wöstheinrich - Live in Middletown 2023 First Set - Iapetus Music
Breiling & Brückner - Puuro Ja Silta - SynGate/Wave
Craig Padilla - Discovery of Meaning - Spotted Peccary Music
Dirk Serries - Fluctuation of Being - Midira
ElectronicDeathBlackDogs - Hinterland - Winter-Light
Ian Boddy - Modulations III - DiN
Jim Ottaway - Infinite Universes - none
Lambert - Bon Courage - Spheric Music
Pulse Mandala and Distant Fires Burning - R Abacus Lndr - Audiobulb
RNGMNN - False Dawn: Falsified - Winter-Light
Rudy Adrian - A Walk in the Shadow Garden - Spotted Peccary Music
Stars of the Lid - The Tired Sounds of Stars of the Lid - Kranky
Sverre Knut Johansen - Dreams Beyond - Spotted Peccary Music
Sverre Knut Johansen - Earth from Above - Spotted Peccary Music
Sverre Knut Johansen - Secret Space Program - Spotted Peccary Music
Sverre Knut Johansen and Robert Rich - Precambrian - Spotted Peccary Music
Syndromeda - Inside the Mental Hospital - SynGate
Thaneco - Structures on Mars - SynGate
Volker Lankow - State of Unconsciousness - Iapetus Music
