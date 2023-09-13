Celtic Classic Festival Returns to Bethlehem Sept. 22-24 for 36th Year | WDIY Local News

A local celebration of Celtic culture is coming back to Bethlehem next weekend.

In a Monday release, the Celtic Cultural Alliance presented an overview of the 36th annual Celtic Classic Highland Games & Festival, which will run from Sept. 22-24 in Bethlehem’s historic downtown.

The festival will feature five stages of local, domestic, and international Celtic entertainers, ranging from traditional music to Celtic Rock and fusion tunes.

Newcomers to this year’s lineup include Mec Lir (Isle of Man), On the Lash (Ireland), Heron Valley (Scotland) and Jiggernaut (Texas). The CCA also said the band Tempest will be returning with their mix of high-energy folk rock, Irish reels, Scottish ballads, and Norwegian influences.

They will join local performers like Craig Thatcher, Nyke Van Wyck, Piper’s Request and Blackwater, among others.

The festival will kick off on Sept. 22 with the Haggis Bowl 2023 starting at 5:30 p.m., where competitors will see who can eat a pound of haggis the fastest.

The next day will also see the Showing of the Tartan Parade, which steps off at 11:30 a.m. from Bethlehem City Hall, and is described by the CCA as being one of the largest ever.

It will include nine competing pipe bands, the U.S. Naval Academy Pipe Band, Scottish clans, and the Freedom and Liberty High School marching bands.

A pipe competition will also take place for grades 3-4 that Saturday and Sunday.

The festival will also see the U.S. National Highland Games Championship come to Bethlehem for its 19th year, where athletes will compete in events such as lifting heavy stones, hammer throws, and the caber toss. Last year’s champion, John Van Beuren, will be defending his title.

The three-day event will also include a variety of food options, vendors, and cultural activities.

These include historical and genealogical information-sharing by 15 Scottish clans, lectures on keening and Welsh miners and engineers in Pennsylvania, and an interactive Irish dance demonstration.

More information on the Celtic Classic is available online.

According to the Celtic Cultural Alliance, the Celtic Classic welcomes over 200,000 visitors annually to Historic Bethlehem. The first edition of the free festival was presented on Columbus Day weekend in 1988.

(Original air-date: 9/12/23)