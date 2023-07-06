Northampton County Asking for Applicants to Fill Controller Vacancy | WDIY Local News

Northampton County is seeking individuals to fill a vacancy for its fiscal watchdog position. WDIY’s Sarit Laschinsky has more.

The county’s search for a new controller comes after the last office holder, Richard “Bucky” Szulborski, died on June 30 at the age of 74.

He had been serving on an interim basis since the previous controller Tony Bassil died in 2021. Szulborski also previously stepped into the role when Stephen Barron Jr. resigned as controller to become the Director of Fiscal Affairs in County Executive Lamont McClure’s administration.

The controller is responsible for internal control of the county’s fiscal transactions, according to Northampton County’s Home Rule Charter.

The charter also stipulates that applicants must be U.S. citizens, “reside continuously” in the county, and have been a Northampton County resident for the year before taking office.

Individuals interested in filling the vacancy should send a letter and written resume to the Office of Northampton County Council, care of President Kerry Myers. The address is the Northampton County Government Center, 669 Washington St., Easton, PA 18042.

They can also submit the documents by email to lzembo@norcopa.gov.

Applications must be received by 4 p.m. on July 13. The county council will interview candidates on July 19.

Per the charter, the county council has 30 days to choose a person to fill the vacancy, otherwise the court system will do so.

The selected person would serve in the role until a new controller is elected during the Nov. 7 general election and takes office at the start of 2024.

Two current council members, Democrat Tara Zrinski and Republican John Cusick, are running for the controller position in the upcoming election.

(Original air-date: 7/6/23)