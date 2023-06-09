Bem-vindo a Portugal! Previewing Portuguese Heritage Day with Tony Marinho

Lucille Kinkaid welcomes Tony Marinho, secretary/chair of the planning committee of the Portuguese American Club to talk about the events planned for the upcoming Portuguese Heritage Day, which will take place on Friday, June 9 from 5 to 10 p.m. and Saturday, June 10 from 12 to 10 p.m.

Opening ceremonies begin at Payrow Plaza at 10 a.m. on Saturday with a traditional folklore ensemble followed by a procession across the Fahy Bridge to the Portuguese American Club for the remainder of the festivities. The event features traditional food, song, music, and dance with authentic folklore activities for the whole family.

(Original air-date: 6/9/2023)