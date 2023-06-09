© 2023
WDIY Headlines

Bem-vindo a Portugal! Previewing Portuguese Heritage Day with Tony Marinho

WDIY | By Lucille Kincaid
Published June 9, 2023 at 1:09 PM EDT

Lucille Kinkaid welcomes Tony Marinho, secretary/chair of the planning committee of the Portuguese American Club to talk about the events planned for the upcoming Portuguese Heritage Day, which will take place on Friday, June 9 from 5 to 10 p.m. and Saturday, June 10 from 12 to 10 p.m.

Opening ceremonies begin at Payrow Plaza at 10 a.m. on Saturday with a traditional folklore ensemble followed by a procession across the Fahy Bridge to the Portuguese American Club for the remainder of the festivities. The event features traditional food, song, music, and dance with authentic folklore activities for the whole family.

(Original air-date: 6/9/2023)

Lucille Kincaid
Lucille Kincaid is a weekly host of WDIY Classics as well as WDIY's music librarian for the Janet Goloub Classical Music Library. Her background is in music education, having worked as a music educator in New Jersey public schools for 33 years. The last 18 years of her career were spent as vocal music director of Sparta High School in Sparta, New Jersey. During her tenure there, her choirs performed in festivals and workshops across the US, Canada, and Europe.
