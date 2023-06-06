Carl Perkins to Big Joe Turner: G. Bruce Boyer and the Historical Playlist of 'Riffs'

Scott Sherk welcomes G. Bruce Boyer, former fashion editor for Town & Country, GQ and Esquire, and author of the recently-published book Riffs: Random Reflections on Jazz, Blues, and Early Rock.

As he writes, "I may be one of the few people on the planet who remembers [how it felt to hear Carl Perkins for the first time]." The program features selections from Bruce's playlist including the Orioles, Jerry Lee Lewis, Joe Turner, Ray Charles, and others.

(Original air-date: 5/30/2023)

