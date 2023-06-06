© 2023
WDIY Headlines

Carl Perkins to Big Joe Turner: G. Bruce Boyer and the Historical Playlist of 'Riffs'

WDIY | By Scott Sherk
Published June 6, 2023 at 1:51 AM EDT

Scott Sherk welcomes G. Bruce Boyer, former fashion editor for Town & Country, GQ and Esquire, and author of the recently-published book Riffs: Random Reflections on Jazz, Blues, and Early Rock.

As he writes, "I may be one of the few people on the planet who remembers [how it felt to hear Carl Perkins for the first time]." The program features selections from Bruce's playlist including the Orioles, Jerry Lee Lewis, Joe Turner, Ray Charles, and others.

(Original air-date: 5/30/2023)

Scott Sherk
Scott Sherk is a sound artist and sculptor and a professor emeritus at Muhlenberg College. In addition to his practice as an artist, he has collected records and sounds since his first purchase, James Brown’s Cold Sweat, which was later stolen from his dorm room at Haverford College where he hosted a radio show on the college station. He lives with his partner, Pat Badt, in Orefield where they maintain painting, sculpture and sound studios in their three barns.
