Easton Fire Chief: Rowhomes in West West Blaze Lacked Fire Walls | WDIY Local News

Easton’s fire chief has released information on why a major rowhome fire on Memorial Day weekend spread so quickly.

Easton Fire Department Chief Henry Hennings said in a Thursday news release that the rowhomes which caught fire on May 29 did not have fire walls between the properties.

The Pennsylvania Code defines a fire wall as one constructed of noncombustible materials, which has a 2-hour or greater fire resistive rating and adequate structural stability to restrict the spread.

Hennings also said the homes, which were built in 1900, shared a common wall with wood frame construction, with plaster and lathe or drywall. This, he said, allowed the fire to rapidly advance.

According to the release, the Easton Fire Department was dispatched at 3:42 p.m. for a dwelling fire at 911 Ferry Street.

Two minutes later firefighters arrived and found fire showing from three, three-story homes.

The incident commander requested a recall of off-duty firefighters and mutual aid to combat the blaze, which reached multiple alarms before being brought under control just past 8 p.m.

Hennings thanked the dozens of agencies that responded to the call.

In total, 39 fire departments from Northampton, Lehigh, Bucks and Montgomery counties, along with Warren County, New Jersey, assisted in the response, along with two EMS agencies, the Easton Police Department, three utilities and five other agencies.

Hennings said the damaged 15 homes and displaced 44 people. Its cause is under investigation.

A number of organizations have organized efforts to raise relief funds and supplies for victims.

The full list of responding agencies are as follows:

Northampton County (Fire Departments)



Wilson



Palmer Township



Forks Township



City of Bethlehem



Nancy Run (Bethlehem Township)



Bethlehem Township



Hanover Township



Upper Nazareth Township



West Easton



Williams Township



Nazareth



Northampton



North Bangor



Pen Argyl



Wind Gap



Allen Township



Freemansburg



Lehigh Township



Tatamy



Hecktown (Lower Nazareth Township)



Lower Saucon Township



Plainfield Township



Mount Bethel (Upper Mount Bethel Township)



Lower Mount Bethel /Sandt’s Eddy (Lower Mount Bethel Township)



Lehigh County (Fire Departments)

City of Allentown and Assistant Chief Matt Eharth



Whitehall Township



Cetronia (South Whitehall Township)



Greenawalds (South Whitehall Township)



Catasauqua



Upper Macungie Township



Bucks County (Fire Departments)

Quakertown



Montgomery County

North Penn Goodwill Canteen Service



Warren County NJ (Fire Departments)

Phillipsburg



Stewartsville (Greenwich Township)



Lopatcong Township



Warren County Fire Coordinator Steve Alpaugh

EMS



Easton EMS



Suburban EMS

Police



Easton PD



Utilities

Met-Ed



UGI



ESWA



Other Agencies Assisting

Northampton County 911 Center



Red Cross



Easton Highway Department



Williams Townships Highway Department



Easton Codes Department

