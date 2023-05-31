Walk the Moon, El Gran Combo Complete 2023 Musikfest Headliner Lineup | WDIY Local News

With the announcement of two more performances, the headliner lineup for this year’s Musikfest is complete.

ArtsQuest announced the music festival’s final two headlining performers on Tuesday.

The alternative pop band Walk the Moon will perform on the Wind Creek Steel Stage at PNC Plaza on Friday, Aug. 4 at 7 p.m.

The band is best known for its breakthrough hit, “Shut Up and Dance,” which released in 2014 and went on to become a multi-platinum global hit.

Additionally, the seven-time Grammy-nominated group El Gran Combo de Puerto Rico will perform on Friday, Aug. 11.

Founded in 1962, El Gran Combo became Puerto Rico’s most popular salsa group, according to ArtsQuest, and the band’s music has evolved to range from boogaloo and merengue to tango and bomba.

In total, 11 headliners will perform at this year’s Musikfest, which will be the festival’s 40th anniversary year.

The indie pop trio AJR opens on Aug. 3 on the Steel Stage, followed by Walk the Moon the next day.

Rapper G-Eazy will perform on Aug. 5, followed by several country performances. The duo Dan + Shay will take the stage Aug. 6, while country pop singer Walker Hayes will perform on Aug. 7.

Fans of R&B will be able to hear Keith Sweat and Monica’s headlining performance on Aug. 8, which will be followed by the alt-rock bands Goo Goo Dolls and O.A.R, on Aug. 9.

Comedian Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias takes the stage Aug. 10, El Gran Combo performs on Aug. 11, country artist Maren Morris will perform on Aug. 12, and the rock group Train will play with guest Better Than Ezra on Musikfest’s closing night, Aug. 13.

More information on performances, tickets, and other events at this year’s Musikfest can be found on the festival’s website.

(Original air-date: 5/31/23)