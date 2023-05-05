© 2023
Low Lily's Liz Simmons Strikes a Hopeful Tone on the Band's New Album, 'Angels in the Wreckage'

WDIY | By Norm Williams
Published May 5, 2023 at 8:05 PM EDT
Liz Simmons of Low Lily.
Sid Ceaser
/
lowlily.com
Liz Simmons of Low Lily.

Liz Simmons, guitarist and vocalist for Vermont-based roots band Low Lily talks with WDIY's Norm Williams about the band's new album, Angels in the Wreckage; welcoming the band's newest member, fiddler, bajo player, and vocalist Natalie Padilla; and Low Lily's continued evolution.

The band will perform at Godfrey Daniels in Bethlehem on Friday, May 5 at 8 PM. More information is available at the Godfrey Daniels website.

You can listen to and purchase Angels in the Wreckage at Low Lily's website.

(Original air-date: 5/2/2023)

Norm Williams
Norm Williams serves as board operator and host of WDIY's Wednesday broadcast of Fresh Air with Terry Gross. Norm is also an occasional music host, filling in for Tom Druckenmiller on WDIY's Wednesday night folk program, In the Tradition.
