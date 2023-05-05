Low Lily's Liz Simmons Strikes a Hopeful Tone on the Band's New Album, 'Angels in the Wreckage'

Liz Simmons, guitarist and vocalist for Vermont-based roots band Low Lily talks with WDIY's Norm Williams about the band's new album, Angels in the Wreckage; welcoming the band's newest member, fiddler, bajo player, and vocalist Natalie Padilla; and Low Lily's continued evolution.

The band will perform at Godfrey Daniels in Bethlehem on Friday, May 5 at 8 PM. More information is available at the Godfrey Daniels website.

You can listen to and purchase Angels in the Wreckage at Low Lily's website.

(Original air-date: 5/2/2023)