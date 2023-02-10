© 2023
WDIY Headlines

Lehigh U Philharmonic Conductor Paul Salerni on His Upcoming Concert with Master Chinese Zither Player Wu Fei

WDIY | By Neil Hever
Published February 10, 2023 at 3:58 PM EST
Paul Salerni
Contributed photo
/
Lehigh University Department of Music
Paul Salerni will be conducting the Lehigh University Philharmonic with guest Wu Fei at an upcoming Zoellner Arts Center concert.

Paul Salerni, conductor for the Lehigh University Philharmonic, talks with WDIY's Neil Hever about his upcoming concert, Wu Fei: Hello Gold Mountain, on February 11, 2023 at Zoellner Arts Center with renowned master Chinese zither player Wu Fei.

The original composition will be performed by members of the Lehigh University Philharmonic conducted by Salerni. Fei will perform on the guzheng, a 21-string Chinese zither, an instrument dating back 2,500 years. Shanir Ezra Blumenkranz will also perform on oud — a traditional Jewish plucked string instrument.

Wu Fei: Hello Gold Mountain is inspired by real stories of Jewish refugees who fled to Shanghai from Europe before and during World War II, and built lives in China.

More information and tickets are available at the Zoellner Arts Center website.

(Original air-date: 2/10/2023)

Zoellner Arts CenterLehigh UniveristyPaul SalerniLiveInterview
Neil Hever
Neil began his radio career as a student disc jockey at Muhlenberg college radio station WMUH in 1978. After earning a B.A. degree from the college, he spent the next 13 years in commercial radio and sound production at WSAN, Creative Sound studios and later at WAEB. In 1981, while attending Muhlenberg College, he and another community member joined together to form the first organized group of community radio volunteers in the Lehigh Valley. The group began incorporation meetings in 1984 and spent the next decade building support for a new community based station. WDIY 88.1 FM began broadcasting in 1995. Neil joined the staff in August of 1997 as Program Director and was promoted to Operations Director in February 2008.
