Lehigh U Philharmonic Conductor Paul Salerni on His Upcoming Concert with Master Chinese Zither Player Wu Fei

Paul Salerni, conductor for the Lehigh University Philharmonic, talks with WDIY's Neil Hever about his upcoming concert, Wu Fei: Hello Gold Mountain, on February 11, 2023 at Zoellner Arts Center with renowned master Chinese zither player Wu Fei.

The original composition will be performed by members of the Lehigh University Philharmonic conducted by Salerni. Fei will perform on the guzheng, a 21-string Chinese zither, an instrument dating back 2,500 years. Shanir Ezra Blumenkranz will also perform on oud — a traditional Jewish plucked string instrument.

Wu Fei: Hello Gold Mountain is inspired by real stories of Jewish refugees who fled to Shanghai from Europe before and during World War II, and built lives in China.

More information and tickets are available at the Zoellner Arts Center website.

(Original air-date: 2/10/2023)

