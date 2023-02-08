Peeps, Hershey’s and More at Center of a Pennsylvania-Missouri Chamber Super Bowl Bet | WDIY Local News

Several Pennsylvania foods, including a well-known Lehigh Valley candy, have become part of a friendly Super Bowl bet between states. WDIY’s Sarit Laschinsky has more.

As the Philadelphia Eagles prepare to face off against the Kansas City Chiefs this weekend in Super Bowl LVII, the Pennsylvania Chamber of Business and Industry has announced a friendly wager with its counterpart in Missouri.

According to a release, whichever franchise comes out on top will also win its respective state chamber some famous regional foods.

If the Chiefs win, the PA Chamber will provide the Missouri Chamber of Commerce and Industry with Yuengling beer, Hershey’s Chocolate, Giorgi mushrooms, and Peeps marshmallow candies – produced by Just Born Quality Confections in Bethlehem.

The candy company, which is also known for Mike and Ike, Hot Tamales and Goldenberg’s Peanut Chews, is currently marking its 100th anniversary.

If the Eagles win, however, the Missouri Chamber will treat the Pennsylvania Chamber to Budweiser beer, Jack Stack’s barbeque, Burger’s Smokehouse ham and sausages, and Cherry Mash candies.

In the release, both chamber presidents and CEOs, Pennsylvania’s Luke Bernstein and Missouri’s Dan Mehan, traded good-natured trash talk about both teams.

However, they agreed on one thing: that Donna Kelce – mother of Philadelphia center Jason Kelce and Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce – should stand with her sons during the starting coin toss.

Super Bowl LVII will kick off at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 12.

The Chiefs are pushing for their third Lombardi Trophy in team history, while the Eagles are looking to win their second Super Bowl.

(Original air-date: 2/8/23)