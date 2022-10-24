On the Next Galactic Travels™ 2022-10-20-27

On the next Galactic Travels™, the month-long focus on Tapes and Topographies begins. The Featured CD at Midnight will be Ubiquitous Clouds on Simulacra Records.

You will also hear new music by EL-KA and by Syndromeda on SynGate Records.

The latest show's playlist (October 20 - show #1329) is available for your inspection.

Become a member of WDIY today to keep this great programming coming your way.

Galactic Travels™ is rebroadcast on WGRN-FM, "the Green Renaissance" in Columbus, Ohio, and on Modul303 internet radio from Germany.