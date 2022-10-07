© 2022
WDIY Headlines

Allentown Symphony's Diane Wittry and Megan Maddaleno Preview the Upcoming Beethoven and Rachmaninoff Concerts

WDIY | By Karen El-Chaar
Published October 7, 2022 at 3:36 PM EDT
Dianne Wittry and Megan Maddaleno conducting.
Contributed Photos
/
Diane Wittry / University of Wisconsin-Platteville
Dianne Wittry (left) and Megan Maddaleno (right)

WDIY's Karen El-Chaar talks with Allentown Symphony Orchestra Conductor Diane Wittry and Conducting Fellow Megan Maddaleno about the orchestra's opening weekend concerts for their 2022-23 season.

Attendees can enjoy two performances of Beethoven & Rachmaninoff! — the first on Saturday, October 15 at 7:30 pm and the second on Sunday, October 16 at 2 pm. The performances will take place at Miller Symphony Hall in Allentown.

The concerts will feature Beethoven's Piano Concerto No. 3, in C minor, Op. 37 featuring piano soloist Eric Lu, along with Rachmaninoff's Symphonic Dances, Op. 45.

More information is available at the Miller Symphony Hall website.

(Original air-date: 10/7/2022)

Karen El-Chaar
