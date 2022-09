The state recently announced a new effort to pardon thousands of Pennsylvanians from marijuana-related convictions. WVIA's Kat Bolus has more.

Read the full story at: https://www.wvianews.org/local/2022-09-01/state-effort-aims-to-help-those-impacted-by-minor-marijuana-offenses

(Original air-date: 9/5/22)