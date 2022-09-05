On the Next Galactic Travels™ 2022-09-08

On the next Galactic Travels™, the month-long focus on Palancar continues. The Featured CD at Midnight will be Live in Studio 2017-2019 Part 2 on Emergent World Records.

You will also hear new music by Alio Die and Dirk Serries on Projekt Records and by Volker Lankow on Iapetus Music.

The latest show's playlist (September 1 - show #1322) is available for your inspection.

Become a member of WDIY today to keep this great programming coming your way.

Galactic Travels™ is rebroadcast on WGRN-FM, "the Green Renaissance" in Columbus, Ohio, and on Modul303 internet radio from Germany.