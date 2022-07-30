Lehigh Valley Singer-Songwriter Lisa Bodnar on Her Upcoming Performance at Civic Theatre's Benefit Concert

Allentown singer-songwriter Lisa Bodnar talks with WDIY's Carlos Benjamin about her new album coming out on October 28th, 40 Years in the Desert; her band Whistlegrass' new album being released in the spring of 2023; her upcoming performance at a Civic Theatre of Allentown benefit concert; and more.

Lisa Bodnar and Whistlegrass will be performing at Civic's Summer Sights and Sounds concert on Saturday, July 30th. The show will be a benefit for Civic, which is a nonprofit community theatre producing an arthouse film series, education programs, and theatre productions in Allentown's West End Theatre District.

In addition to Bodnar and Whistlegrass, Lehigh Valley singer-songwriter Steve Brosky will be performing at the Summer Sights and Sounds show. The event will also feature the “Artists Stroll” with visual artists displaying their work in the theatre.

More information about the Summer Sights and Sounds concert is available at Civic's website.

(Original air-date: 7/27/2022)