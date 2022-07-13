15 Live Performances and 50+ Vendors Coming to Downtown Allentown for Blues, Brews & Barbecue 2022 — Lehigh Valley Chamber's Liz Martin Has the Details

Bluesville host Jack Adams speaks with Liz Martin, Senior Vice President of Allentown Initiatives with the Lehigh Valley Chamber about what's in store for the upcoming 2022 Blues, Brews & Barbecue festival in downtown Allentown.

This year's festival is the 14th iteration of the event which will take place on Saturday, July 23, 2022 from noon to 10 pm. The event is free to the public and will stretch out on Hamilton Street between 6th and 9th streets.

The 2022 festival will feature five stages of music with over 15 artists performing. Gospel and blues musician Mr. Sipp, "The Mississippi Blues Child", will be the headliner. Elsewhere, 18-year-old keyboard player Veronica Lewis, who has been taking the blues scene by storm, is another of the many diverse acts scheduled to appear. Watch Lewis' live set below from her NPR Music Live Sessions appearance courtesy of WMOT Nashville.

Check out the full music line-up below:

Air Products Plaza Stage

2:00-3:00 P.M. Dustin Douglas & The Electric Gentlemen

4:30-6:00 P.M. Jose Ramirez

6:45-8:15 P.M. Veronica Lewis

8:30-10:00 P.M. Mr. Sipp

Fegley's Biergarten Stage

1:00-2:00 P.M. Bryant Brothers Trio

3:00-4:15 P.M. The Audio Files

Blended Stage

2:00-3:00 P.M. Mississippi Pig Farmers

3:45-4:45 P.M. Tavern Tan

Bell Hall Stage

1:00-2:00 P.M. Steve Johnson

3:00-4:30 P.M. The Little Red Rooster Blues Band

5:45-7:00 P.M. Anthony Clark

Brü Daddy Stage

1:30-2:45 P.M. Craig Thatcher Band

3:00-4:15 P.M. Blues Reincarnation Project

4:30-6:00 P.M. BC Blue

6:15-7:15 P.M. The Groove Merchants

Of course, there will be plenty of food and drink vendors with over 50 vendors including a variety of barbecue options plus festival favorites like Aw Shucks, Take a Taco, Atomic Hog, Josie’s Fancy Funnels, and more.

The festival is presented by the Downtown Allentown Business Alliance in partnership with the City of Allentown.

(Original air-date: 7/16/2022)

