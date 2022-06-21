Red Baraat's John Altieri on Creating an Indian Dance Party with an American Twist

Brooklyn, NY-based band Red Baraat are preparing to bring their celebratory, globally-influenced music to Levitt Pavilion SteelStacks in Bethlehem on Thursday, June 23, 2022. Sousaphone and tuba player John Altieri spoke with WDIY's Taylor Galassi about the upcoming show and the band — including the origin of their name, which was derived from a groom's wedding procession in India and Pakistan.

Conceived by dhol player Sunny Jain, Red Baraat has drawn worldwide praise for its singular sound, a merging of hard driving North Indian bhangra with elements of hip-hop, jazz, and punk energy. The group's spirit is worn brightly on its sweaty and hard-worked sleeve.

The upcoming Levitt Pavilion SteelStacks show will be free and open to the public. More information is available on the ArtsQuest website.

(Original air-date: 6/18/2022)

