Going to the Polls for the May 17 Primary? Northampton County Has Tips for Voters | WDIY Local News

May 17 is the primary election, and Northampton County has several tips for people going to cast their votes. WDIY’s Sarit Laschinsky has more.

Polls are open from 7 a.m.-8 p.m. During the primary election, registered Democrats and Republicans can vote for candidates running on their party's ticket.

All registered voters in East Allen Township can vote on the referendum question.

Mail-in ballots must be received by 8 p.m, and can be returned directly to the Elections Office at 669 Washington St., Easton or at one of the counties four secure ballot drop boxes.

Pennsylvania state law states that voters must only drop off their own ballot.

Mail-in ballots not enclosed in the inner secrecy envelope will not be counted. The secrecy envelope and ballot must be free of identifying marks.

Voters should use black or blue ink, and must sign and date the back of the return envelope.

Voters who applied for a mail-in ballot and have turned it in are not eligible to vote at the polls.

Those who applied for a mail-in ballot but have decided to cast an in-person vote instead, must give the ballot and the return envelope to the Judge of Elections, who will spoil the ballot.

The Judge of Elections will then have the voter sign a form, only after which they will be permitted to vote on the voting machines.

Voters who applied for a mail-in ballot, but do not have their ballot or the return envelope with them, may only vote on a provisional ballot.

(Original air-date: 5/16/22)