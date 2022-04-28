Coronavirus Update with St. Luke's Dr. Jeffrey Jahre - 26

St. Luke's University Health Network's Dr. Jeffrey Jahre is back for another coronavirus update. Dr. Jahre reviews the dangers of COVID-19, the uptick in cases because of the BA.2 Omicron subvariant, the differences in the symptoms and effects of Delta vs. BA.2, masking controversies and how taking personal responsibility for risk is the best strategy.

Plus, Dr. Jahre talks about how St. Luke's has joined a nationwide network of children's hospitals, the importance of youth mental health, a recent grant from the Two Rivers Health & Wellness Foundation, and how St. Luke's gives back to the Lehigh Valley community more than other nonprofit hospitals, as can be seen in its recent ranking on a report from the Lown Institute.

(Original air-dates: 4/26/22, 4/27/22)