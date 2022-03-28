WDIY's 2022 Spring Membership Drive Giveaways
Everyone who makes a donation to WDIY's 2021 December Membership Drive will be entered into drawings for four giveaways:
1. A pair of tickets to see James Taylor at the PPL Center
- Legendary singer-songwriter James Taylor & His All-Star Band are coming to the PPL Center in Downtown Allentown on June 27, 2022 for one-night only!
- Each winner will receive a pair of tickets for the concert, a $110 value.
2. A pair of All Festival Passes to the 2022 Briggs Farm Blues Festival
- Celebrating 25 years, Briggs Farm hosts the "Best Weekend of the Year" each July with three days of top notch national and regional music acts, camping, vendors, and more!
- This package will entitle one winner to a pair of All Festival passes, good for all three days with camping, a $345 value.
- This year's festival takes place July 7-9, 2022 in Nescopeck, PA and features performances from Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band, Lee Fields &, The Expressions, Southern Avenue, John Nemeth, Nikki Hill, Alexis P. Suter Band, Veronica Lewis, and more.
3. A pair of tickets to the 2022 Pennsylvania Shakespeare Festival’s opening night production of A Chorus Line
- An icon of American musical theater, this Tony Award- and Pulitzer Prize-winning “singular sensation” comes from the genius of choreographer Michael Bennett and the legendary composer Marvin Hamlisch.
- One winner will receive a pair of tickets to the 2022 Pennsylvania Shakespeare Festival's opening night performance on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, a $98 value.
4. A Director Level membership to the Civic Theatre of Allentown
- The Civic Theatre of Allentown has a 90-year history of providing top-notch, professional theater in the Lehigh Valley. Today, the Civic Theatre also shows new and classic films from a variety of genres.
- One winner will be entitled to a Director Level Membership. This package covers up to two people, and includes discounted tickets to live performances and films, free film vouchers, a free small popcorn at the movies on Thursdays, free drink vouchers, and reciprocal discounts at participating arthouse theaters. This is a $150 value and includes a retail value of $212 of benefits.
Donations to WDIY's Spring Membership Drive can be made our donation page anytime or by calling 610-758-8810 from 6 AM to 9 PM.
A donation is appreciated but not necessary to enter the drawings. Please email shamusm@wdiy.org for more information.