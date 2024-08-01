© 2024
WDIY Headlines
Your Financial Choices

What Is Financial Planning? | Your Financial Choices

By Laurie Siebert
Published August 1, 2024 at 9:30 AM EDT

On this episode, Laurie Siebert discusses the importance of being an active participant in your future by planning financially for ultimate life events. She talks about balancing how one decision could impact various areas of your finances, what a financial planner really is and what they can do for you, and the various elements of financial planning. Listener questions are also accepted.

Tune in to Your Financial Choices every Wednesday from 6:00 to 7:00 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 7/30/24)

Financial Planning, Financial Advisor, retirement, taxes
Laurie Siebert
Laurie hosts WDIY's weekly financial call-in show, Your Financial Choices, every Wednesday at 6 PM. She is a Certified Public Accountant, Certified Financial Planner™ professional, Accredited Estate Planner, Registered Representative, Independent Adviser Representative, and Senior Vice President of Valley National Financial Advisors.
See stories by Laurie Siebert
