Bake Oven Knob | What's in a Name?

What’s in a Name?

Published July 28, 2022 at 10:10 PM EDT
Mike Flynn
/
WDIY
On this episode of What's in a Name?, Mike Flynn returns with another exploration of Lehigh Valley history, this time looking at the origins of the name Bake Oven Knob — one of the area's most amazing vista points overlooking the Blue Mountain Ridge near Germansville, just off of the Appalachian Trail.

Learn more about the many landmarks and locations around the Lehigh Valley on What's in a Name?, with new episodes airing the last Thursday of every month at 5:44 PM during All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 7/28/22)

Tags

What’s in a Name? Bake Oven KnobAppalachian TrailhikingGermansvillegeologyLehigh CountyCarbon CountyLocal HistoryExplorationlocationsWhat's in a Name
Mike Flynn
Mike Flynn is a local host for WDIY's Thursday broadcast of NPR's All Things Considered. He has been listening to public radio since he was student teaching in the early 1980s. Public radio and, in particular, NPR news helped him tremendously as a history teacher at Emmaus High School. Now retired, he wants to help the station that helped him. He feels honored to be able to share what he calls a treasure with his community.
See stories by Mike Flynn
