Bake Oven Knob | What's in a Name?

On this episode of What's in a Name?, Mike Flynn returns with another exploration of Lehigh Valley history, this time looking at the origins of the name Bake Oven Knob — one of the area's most amazing vista points overlooking the Blue Mountain Ridge near Germansville, just off of the Appalachian Trail.

Learn more about the many landmarks and locations around the Lehigh Valley on What's in a Name?, with new episodes airing the last Thursday of every month at 5:44 PM during All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 7/28/22)