Wellness Lehigh Valley
Alternating third Thursdays of the month, 6:00 - 6:30 PM
Wellness is important for a balanced and positive lifestyle. From mental health to the environment, there are many different factors that can affect your wellness. On this program, Sally Handlon brings you conversations from right here in the Lehigh Valley on the different ways to improve, and think differently about, these elements that help people live healthy and fulfilling lives.
Latest Stories
On Wellness Lehigh Valley's debut episode as an independent program, Sally Handlon welcomes herbalist, ethnobotanist and author David Winston to chat about herbs, herbal medicine and community health.
On the premiere of Wellness Lehigh Valley, Sally talks with Nate Pritchard, Watershed Specialist for the Northampton County Conservation District, who shares different ways that we can keep these sources healthy and flowing.