The Inside Dish

From Maple Mustard to Winemelon with Indigo 52's Felicia Rocchino and head chef Kadel Woody | The Inside Dish

Published September 6, 2022 at 10:23 AM EDT
Mike Drabenstott chats with Felicia Rocchino and head chef Kadel Woody from Indigo 52, a gluten-free and dairy-free café in Nazareth, about their unique and creative menu items like the “winemelon,” the importance of listing ingredients and allergens, avoiding cross-contact and contamination, and more.

Catch The Inside Dish the first Monday of every month from 6:00 to 6:30 PM, following All Things Considered, during Lehigh Valley Arts Salon.

(Original air-date: 9/5/22)

Michael Drabenstott
Michael Drabenstott is host of The Inside Dish, a monthly program highlighting the exploding Lehigh Valley food and culinary scene. He interviews restaurateurs, artisans and others involved in bringing a unique assortment of foods and beverages to our region.
