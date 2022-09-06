From Maple Mustard to Winemelon with Indigo 52's Felicia Rocchino and head chef Kadel Woody | The Inside Dish

Mike Drabenstott chats with Felicia Rocchino and head chef Kadel Woody from Indigo 52, a gluten-free and dairy-free café in Nazareth, about their unique and creative menu items like the “winemelon,” the importance of listing ingredients and allergens, avoiding cross-contact and contamination, and more.

Catch The Inside Dish the first Monday of every month from 6:00 to 6:30 PM, following All Things Considered, during Lehigh Valley Arts Salon.

(Original air-date: 9/5/22)