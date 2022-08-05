© 2022
Epigenetics and Genome Studies with the Coriell Institute's Dr. Jean-Pierra Issa | Teen Scientist

Published August 5, 2022 at 1:26 PM EDT
Rayna Malhotra welcomes Dr. Jean-Pierre Issa, President and CEO of the Coriell Institute for Medical Research in Camden, New Jersey. They discuss the nonprofit research center's work on the study of the human genome, including epigenetics.

Teen Scientist with host Rayna Malhotra brings you groundbreaking innovation in the science, technology, engineering, and mathematics disciplines - entirely from a teenage perspective. Catch it the first Thursday of every month from 6:00 to 7:00 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 8/4/22)

Rayna Malhotra
Rayna Malhotra, host of Teen Scientist on WDIY aims to bring listeners groundbreaking innovation in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathmatics entirely from a teenage perspective. She is a Freshman at Moravian Academy in Bethlehem and wants to pursue a career with finance or STEM fields. Rayna plays flute, is a creator of the “On the Web” program for veterans at the VA, participates in St. Luke’s youth volunteer program, and regularly conducts scientific research. Rayna’s hobbies and interests include traveling , participating in community service, playing field hockey, and reading classic literature.
