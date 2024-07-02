© 2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Shakespearean Insights

Shakespearean Insights: 'The Color Purple' as a Black Shakespearean Story

By Jason King Jones
Published July 2, 2024 at 8:21 PM EDT
Contributed photo
/
pashakespeare.org
The Color Purple runs from July 17 to August 4 at the 2024 Pennsylvania Shakespeare Festival.

Jason King Jones describes how Alice Walker's novel, The Color Purple, and its subsequent adaptations rival the romance plays of Shakespeare's later years.

The Color Purple will be performed at the 2024 Pennsylvania Shakespeare Festival from July 17 to August 4. More information and tickets are available at the Pennsylvania Shakespeare Festival website.

Learn more about the legendary playwright, his performances and more on Shakespearean Insights, produced in partnership with the Pennsylvania Shakespeare Festival.

Tags
Shakespearean Insights William ShakespearePennsylvania Shakespeare FestivalShakespearean Insights
Jason King Jones
Jason King Jones is the host of Shakespearean Insights on WDIY. He is the Artistic Director of the Pennsylvania Shakespeare Festival.
See stories by Jason King Jones