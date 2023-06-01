Shakespearean Insights: Music Inspired by Shakespeare
Jason King Jones talks about the music inspired by William Shakespeare that permeates our culture, from contemporary adaptations like the recent Beatles-inspired take on Much Ado About Nothing called These Paper Bullets to the wedding march that is played at nearly every nuptial courtesy of Felix Mendelssohn.
