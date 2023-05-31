Shakespearean Insights: When The Globe Theatre Burned Down

Jason King Jones discusses an eye witness account from Shakespeare's time of a mishap at the legendary Globe Theatre.

A witness describes a production of Shakespeare's Henry VIII in the summer of 1613 when a canon was fired, lighting the theater's thatched roof albaze. This caused The Globe to burn to the ground. "Nothing perished but wood and straw," the eye witness said. Though a man did have his breeches set on fire — remedied with a bottle of ale.

Learn more about the legendary playwright, his performances and more on Shakespearean Insights, produced in partnership with the Pennsylvania Shakespeare Festival (where no cannons will be fired!).