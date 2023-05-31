Shakespearean Insights: The Workers Behind Shakespeare's Plays
Jason King Jones discusses the many kinds of jobs required to produce one of Shakespeare's plays back in Elizabethan England. According to records from the Office of Revels, an original Shakespeare production required the work of painters, prop makers, tablers, iron mongers, and much more.
