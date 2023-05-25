Shakespearean Insights: The 'Problem Plays' of Shakespeare's First Folio
Jason King Jones talks about how Shakespeare's first collection of plays, the First Folio, have traditionally been divided into three categories: comedies, histories and tragedies. But modern practitioners often list a fourth category for his so-called 'Problem Plays' that do not easily fit into the original paradigm.
