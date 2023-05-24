Shakespearean Insights: From Shakespeare to 'In the Heights'

Jason King Jones describes how the different ages of drama brought their own examination of life and the pursuit of happiness — from Shakespeare's time to the modern day, which can be seen in the Lin-Manuel Miranda and Quiara Alegría Hudes musical In the Heights.

In the Heights will be performed at the 2023 Pennsylvania Shakespeare Festival from June 14 to July 2. More information and tickets are available at the Pennsylvania Shakespeare Festival website.

