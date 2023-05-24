© 2023
Shakespearean Insights

Shakespearean Insights: From Shakespeare to 'In the Heights'

By Jason King Jones
Published May 24, 2023 at 7:00 PM EDT
In the Heights
Contributed photo
/
pashakespeare.org
In the Heights runs from June 14 to July 2 at the 2023 Pennsylvania Shakespeare Festival.

Jason King Jones describes how the different ages of drama brought their own examination of life and the pursuit of happiness — from Shakespeare's time to the modern day, which can be seen in the Lin-Manuel Miranda and Quiara Alegría Hudes musical In the Heights.

In the Heights will be performed at the 2023 Pennsylvania Shakespeare Festival from June 14 to July 2. More information and tickets are available at the Pennsylvania Shakespeare Festival website.

Learn more about the legendary playwright, his performances and more on Shakespearean Insights, produced in partnership with the Pennsylvania Shakespeare Festival.

Shakespearean Insights William ShakespearePennsylvania Shakespeare FestivalShakespearean Insights
Jason King Jones
Jason King Jones is the host of Shakespearean Insights on WDIY. He is the Artistic Director of the Pennsylvania Shakespeare Festival.
