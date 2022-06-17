© 2022
bannerwmic4.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Q LV.png
Q:LV

Stonewall and Drug Brunches: Celebrating PRIDE with Jerry Schmidt and Eric Yoak | Q:LV

Published June 17, 2022 at 9:51 AM EDT
QLV6-16-1.jpg
1 of 2  — QLV6-16-1.jpg
Jerry Schmidt (left) and Justan Parker Fields (right).
QLV6-16-2.jpg
2 of 2  — QLV6-16-2.jpg
Eric Yoak (left) and Justan Parker Fields (right)

Justan Parker Fields brings PRIDE Month to WDIY with an episode that talks about the past, present, and future of the LGBTQIA+ community here in the Lehigh Valley.

First he welcomes Jerry Schmidt, long time presence and manager of the recently closed Stonewall in Allentown, where they talk about the impact that safe space had for the community and stories of first timers coming in to find an inclusive place in the Valley.

Then, Justan previews the Bradbury-Sullivan LGBT Community Center-sponsored Drag Brunch, which is happening Sunday, June 26 at Sports and Social in Allentown, with Major Events Manager Eric Yoak (hosting as Christina Vixen.)

Q:LV celebrates LGBTQIA+ culture and community, while also inspiring and educating listeners. Listen in every third Thursday of the month from 6:30 to 7:00 PM following Lehigh Valley Business Beat or Wellness Lehigh Valley.

(Original air-date: 6/16/22)

Tags

Q:LV Jerry SchmidtEric YoakChristina VixenBradbury-Sullivan LGBT Community Centerdrag brunchStonewallAllentownInclusionCommunityLGBTQIA+PRIDEPRIDE MonthQ:LV
Justan Parker Fields
Justan (he,him,his) is a community leader and co-founder of Change Now, a local nonprofit with a focus on the unsheltered neighbor population here in the Lehigh Valley. He also is co-founder and lead organizer for equality and justice with Black Lives Matter Lehigh Valley.
See stories by Justan Parker Fields
Related Content