Let's Talk

The Tragic Price of Violence: Conversations with Jeani Garcia and Movita Johnson-Harrell | Let's Talk

Published February 11, 2022 at 1:17 PM EST
Jeani Garcia (left) and Dr. Hasshan Batts (right)

Dr. Hasshan Batts is back with another ear-bending episode. For Black History Month, Dr. Batts brings focus to the personal history of two mothers, Jeani Garcia and Movita Johnson-Harrell, who share their stories of tragic family loss due to violence and incarceration that can be traced to the social determinants of law enforcement, the legal system, and justice.

Let's Talk delivers hard-hitting conversations focused on the tough topics and issues standing in the way of community progress. Listen in the second Thursday of every month from 6:30 to 7:00 PM following The Jennings Report.

(Original air-date: 2/10/22)

Hasshan Batts
Dr. Hasshan Batts is the Director of Promise Neighborhoods of the Lehigh Valley and is a content and context expert who works to uplift the voices of those most impacted, who possess the most intimate and creative solutions yet are most often ignored. He is a champion in the Lehigh Valley for trauma-informed care, restorative practices, reentry, community engagement and collective impact. Dr. Batts possesses a unique lens as someone with lived experience, as well as being a practitioner, nonprofit administrator, and community-based participatory researcher. He recently joined WDIY as a volunteer and host of Let's Talk.
