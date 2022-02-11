The Tragic Price of Violence: Conversations with Jeani Garcia and Movita Johnson-Harrell | Let's Talk

Dr. Hasshan Batts is back with another ear-bending episode. For Black History Month, Dr. Batts brings focus to the personal history of two mothers, Jeani Garcia and Movita Johnson-Harrell, who share their stories of tragic family loss due to violence and incarceration that can be traced to the social determinants of law enforcement, the legal system, and justice.

Let's Talk delivers hard-hitting conversations focused on the tough topics and issues standing in the way of community progress. Listen in the second Thursday of every month from 6:30 to 7:00 PM following The Jennings Report.

(Original air-date: 2/10/22)