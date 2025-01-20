Building the Audiences of the Future with Ty Furman | LV Arts Salon

Kate Scuffle sits down with Ty Furman, Director of the Williams Center for the Arts at Lafayette College, to talk about his journey to the role and what it's like to lead a program with such a well-known legacy. He shares the fun of holding up a world-class bar and of searching for diverse performances.

Ty gives a rundown of this season's offerings, from chamber orchestras to modernized ballet to an out-of-this-world puppet show and so much more. He talks about the process of putting a season together and his focus on putting shows on stage that represent the identities and interests of all members of the community.

Tune in to Lehigh Valley Arts Salon every Monday from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 1/20/25)