WDIY Headlines
Economic Pulse

Economic Pulse: Week of 8/30/24

By Kamran Afshar
Published August 30, 2024 at 4:45 PM EDT

DJIA rose by 10% in the first 8 months of this year.

The economy is growing at a very healthy rate of 3.1% over the last 4 quarters; in fact the economy has shown an average growth rate of 2.7% over the previous 4 quarters since the beginning of 2023, resulting in a $1.7 trillion increase in personal disposable income, that is income after tax. We have, of course, spent 9 out of every $10 increase in our income! And these expenditures have increased business earnings, improving the conditions for stock prices to rise.

Click here for the latest Lehigh Valley Economic Review.

Listen to Economic Pulse Fridays at 5:44 PM during All Things Considered; Mondays at 7:30 AM during Morning Edition.

(Original air-date: 8/30/24)

Tags
Economic Pulse Dow Jones Industrial AverageEconomyEconomic growthdisposable incomeStocksBusiness
Kamran Afshar
Dr. Kamran Afshar has a Ph.D. in Economics and has taught at graduate and under graduate levels between 1978-88. He has vast experience in economic impact studies, feasibility studies, customer satisfaction surveys, and scientific competitive analysis.
See stories by Kamran Afshar
