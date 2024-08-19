Economic Pulse: Week of 8/16/24

Inflation is below 3%.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the seasonally adjusted consumer price index (CPI) rose by two-tenth of 1% in July, dropping the inflation rate over the last 12 months to 2.9%. This is the first time inflation has been below 3% in more than three years. It is important to note that this does not mean prices are decreasing; the last calendar year with negative inflation was 1954, and that was not a good year as the economy was in a recession part of that year.

