WDIY Headlines
Economic Pulse

Economic Pulse: Week of 8/16/24

By Kamran Afshar
Published August 19, 2024 at 4:40 PM EDT

Inflation is below 3%.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the seasonally adjusted consumer price index (CPI) rose by two-tenth of 1% in July, dropping the inflation rate over the last 12 months to 2.9%. This is the first time inflation has been below 3% in more than three years. It is important to note that this does not mean prices are decreasing; the last calendar year with negative inflation was 1954, and that was not a good year as the economy was in a recession part of that year.

Kamran Afshar
Dr. Kamran Afshar has a Ph.D. in Economics and has taught at graduate and under graduate levels between 1978-88. He has vast experience in economic impact studies, feasibility studies, customer satisfaction surveys, and scientific competitive analysis.
