Ensuring a Future and Legacy for the Hispanic Community with Raymond Santiago | Charla Comunitaria

On this episode, Aurea Ortiz sits down with Raymond Santiago, the Executive Director of the Hispanic Center of the Lehigh Valley, to talk about the upcoming Fiesta Gala and how it funds the various services offered by the center.

Raymond discusses his work throughout the Lehigh Valley, and his belief that the work is about much more than just him; it's about ensuring that the Hispanic community can continue to grow and prosper.

Charla Comunitaria features interviews and conversations which explore the Lehigh Valley's growing and thriving Latin American community. Catch new episodes the fourth Thursday of every month from 6:30 to 7:00 PM following Perspectives.

(Original air-date: 4/25/24)

