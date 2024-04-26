© 2024
Ensuring a Future and Legacy for the Hispanic Community with Raymond Santiago | Charla Comunitaria

By Aurea Ortiz
Published April 26, 2024 at 12:25 PM EDT

On this episode, Aurea Ortiz sits down with Raymond Santiago, the Executive Director of the Hispanic Center of the Lehigh Valley, to talk about the upcoming Fiesta Gala and how it funds the various services offered by the center.

Raymond discusses his work throughout the Lehigh Valley, and his belief that the work is about much more than just him; it's about ensuring that the Hispanic community can continue to grow and prosper.

Charla Comunitaria features interviews and conversations which explore the Lehigh Valley's growing and thriving Latin American community. Catch new episodes the fourth Thursday of every month from 6:30 to 7:00 PM following Perspectives.

(Original air-date: 4/25/24)

Charla Comunitaria Raymond SantiagoHispanic Center of the Lehigh Valleyculturefiesta galaCommunityLehigh Valley
Aurea Ortiz
Aurea Ortiz is the host of Charla Comunitaria.
