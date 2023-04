John Wick: Chapter 4 stars Keanu Reeves, reprising his role as John Wick, an international hired gun. In the globe-trotting film, fourth in the franchise, Wick pursues and is pursued by all manner of hitmen. The film bristles with martial arts, shooting and car-chase scenes. Paul Willistein of the Lehigh Valley Press reviews the action crime thriller.

Listen to At the Movies every Monday at 6:25 PM during Lehigh Valley Arts Salon.

(Original air-date: 4/3/23)