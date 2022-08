Marcel the Shell with Shoes On is a landmark achievement in stop-motion animation directed by Dean Fleischer-Camp. Jenny Slate, who co-wrote the screenplay with Fleischer-Camp, voices Marcel, a hermit crab shell with a mind of his own. Paul Willistein of the Lehigh Valley Press reviews the comedy-drama film.

Listen to At the Movies every Monday at 6:25 PM during Lehigh Valley Arts Salon.

(Original air-date: 8/15/22)